'The Batman' Won't Stream on HBO Max Anytime Soon, Sorry

The COVID-19 pandemic, and its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of new theatrical films being released on streaming services the same day they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice. It is especially linked with film franchises that HBO Max is already associated with, like DC Comics movies.

With The Batman hitting theaters and bringing the DC superhero back to the big screen this weekend, HBO Max is the first place people are likely to look.

But the newfound same-day streaming practice has created some misguided hope among moviegoers when any new movie hits theaters. Without any set standards for how movies move to streaming services, lots of people get curious whenever any film hits the big screen whether it's streaming too.

No. The Batman is being released exclusively in cinemas this week.

The Batman is distributed by Warner Bros., which is run by the same company as HBO Max. However, HBO Max ended its practice of putting every Warner Bros. release on HBO Max to stream the same day it hits theaters. While some films may get same-day Max releases like that, The Batman isn't one of them.

HBO Max will be the first place that The Batman will stream eventually, but the company hasn't confirmed a date yet. Generally, Warner Bros. movies have been hitting HBO Max roughly five months after their initial theatrical releases; if The Batman follows that practice, it would be available to stream on Max sometime around June, July or August.

What about other movies that have hit theaters recently? Can I stream any of them?

Marry Me, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, hit theaters last month at the same time it debuted on Peacock. Peacock is owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal, and Universal Pictures is the distributor of Marry Me. You'll need to sign up for a $5-a-month or $10-a-month premium tier if you want to watch it or any of Peacock's other paywalled programming.

Some other movies from a few months ago are still streaming on services after they, too, were available same day as theatrical release. Clifford the Big Red Dog is streaming on Paramount Plus, which also requires a $5- or $10-a-month membership. And Peacock is also streaming Halloween Kills, where (like Marry Me) it's behind the paywall.

But pretty much any other movie that's been released in cinemas recently wasn't available on a streaming service same-day.