New iPhone Feature Alert: I Bet You Didn't Know Siri Could Do This

Siri, your iPhone's personal assistant, allows you to do many things with just your voice, like get directions to a restaurant, start your workout music playlist or send a text message while you're driving. Apple is always adding new commands to Siri as well, and with the somewhat recent release of iOS 16, there's one particular addition I'm really excited about.

You can finally use your voice to restart your iPhone.

Anytime I notice a software issue with my iPhone, like applications automatically force-closing, a laggy operating system or unresponsive features, I reboot my device to hopefully fix these bugs.

And the only way to restart my iPhone is by either turning the iPhone off and on or force-restarting it. But both of those features require my hands, and several steps, but now it's so much easier thanks to iOS 16. If you're having any issues and need to reboot your device, here's how to do it with Siri.

Restart your iPhone using this simple voice command

As long as you have the "Hey Siri" feature enabled, which constantly listens for the two-letter command, you can say the following to restart your iPhone:

First, say "Hey Siri" to activate Siri.

to activate Siri. Next, say "Restart iPhone."

And last, say "Yes" when Siri prompts you to confirm.

Your iPhone will then restart. You'll need to enter your passcode to unlock your screen.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You can also use this new feature on the iPad, but you'll need to be running at least iPadOS 16.1.

If you don't have "Hey Siri" enabled, you can to Settings > Siri & Search and toggle on Listen for "Hey Siri." If you don't want your iPhone listening for this command all the time, you can always just activate Siri by holding down on the side button for a second, although this does defeat the whole hands-free aspect of restarting your iPhone.