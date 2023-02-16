New Emoji Come to First iOS 16.4 Developer Beta

A total of 31 new emoji designs have arrived on iOS with the release of the first iOS 16.4 developer beta Thursday, according to Emojipedia.

The new emoji includes one new smiley, the shaking head, new animals, like a moose and a goose, and new heart colors, like light blue and pink. The plain pink heart has been a long sought after heart emoji, according to Emojipedia, who named it one of the site's top emoji requests in 2015.

Emojipedia

Emojipedia said the new emoji all come from Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0.

There is no word yet on when the new emoji will be available across iOS devices, and the designs of the new emoji might change between now and their final release on iOS.

Apple released a handful of bug fixes and patches with the release of iOS 16.3.1 on Monday, a few weeks after the release of new features in iOS 16.3.

