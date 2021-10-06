New Amazon delivery feature lets you ditch the address: How to send gifts without shipping info

Amazon

Have you ever wanted to ship a gift to a friend or family member, but you don't have their mailing address handy? A new Amazon shopping feature for Prime members takes the guesswork, sleuthing and awkward, surprise-ruining conversation of asking for a friend or loved one's address out of the equation when it comes time to celebrate a special occasion.

Using the Amazon mobile shopping app (and only the mobile app), Prime members can now send gifts to friends and family using just an email address or mobile phone number -- you don't need to dig around for the recipient's mailing address. The new shopping feature started rolling out to all Prime members in the continental US this week, and we have all the details below.

Amazon also kicked off its "Black Friday-worthy" holiday deals on Monday. You can take a look at all the day's discounts at the Epic Deals section of Amazon's website or mobile app, or by asking your Alexa device, like an Echo or the Amazon mobile app, "Alexa, what are my deals?" (Here's another Amazon trick to save you money before Black Friday.)

Are there any limitations to sending Amazon gifts without an address?

Here's what we know about the feature so far. You must:

Be an Amazon Prime member.

Use the mobile app to send the gift without a specific shipping address. (We asked Amazon for more details on why the new shopping feature won't work with Amazon.com.)

Ship the gift to the continental US -- sorry, Hawaii and Alaska.

For now, only Prime members in the continental US using Amazon's mobile shopping app can send gifts to others in the continental US, meaning international users can't send gifts this way to friends and family in the US.

What do I need to know about how the new Amazon Prime gift option works?

We'll share more details in the step-by-step below, but in general, as the gift-giver you just have to mark the purchase as a gift and select the new delivery option. The recipient will then be notified to accept the gift by providing their address. If they decide to not accept the gift, they can exchange it for an Amazon gift card. Amazon says it won't tell the person who picked out the gift if the recipient chooses a gift card instead.

How to send a gift on Amazon without knowing the recipient's address

Amazon

If you just picked out a gift for your family member or friend on Amazon, here's how you can send it to them through text or email:

1. Add the gift to your cart using Amazon's mobile app.

2. Mark the item as a gift and tap Proceed to checkout.

3. Once at checkout, select the option to Let the recipient provide their address and tap Continue.

4. Enter the recipient's phone number or email address. This is where you can also add a custom message to be sent alongside your gift.

5. Place your order. The recipient will then be notified and asked to accept the gift.

How to accept an Amazon gift

If you have been sent a gift through Amazon, here's how to accept it (or get a gift card instead):

1. Click on the text or email notification from Amazon and tap View and accept your gift.

2. Tap on your present to unwrap it and watch an animation of your gift being revealed.

3. Once you've virtually unwrapped your gift, you can choose to Accept and provide an address or Exchange for an Amazon gift card.

4. If you choose to accept the gift, you will be prompted to provide your delivery address. After you enter your address, tap Deliver to this address and then Accept the gift.

5. Amazon will then ship your gift to you with free Prime shipping.

