Netflix's Biggest Hit Movies and Shows, Ranked (According to Netflix)

Netflix, for years, was notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership. But after a few years of dropping stats for some of its programming, Netflix launched a website in mid-November posting charts of its most popular shows and movies from the past week, as well as a global ranking of its all-time most watched titles.

The charts, which are updated every week and ranked by the total number of hours that subscribers spent watching them, represent an unprecedented trove of data about what's popular on Netflix. The site details the most popular titles in the last week not only globally but also for more than 90 countries. And it's meant to help subscribers like you get a better sense of the biggest hits on the world's largest subscription streaming service, in the hopes you'll discover something new to watch.

The company updates its weekly "Top 10 on Netflix" every Tuesday, based on hours viewed from Monday through Sunday the previous week for original and licensed titles. The rankings are broken down into top 10 charts for films in English, TV in English, films in non-English languages and TV in non-English languages.

A ranking of all-time most watched titles also lives on the site, detailing shows that have the most viewing hours in their first 28 days of release. If a new season releases its episodes in two parts on different dates, Netflix counts the watch time of the first volume's episodes for their first 28 days, then it counts the watch time of the second volume's episodes for their first 28 days. These all-time rankings are also updated every Tuesday, whenever any programs make it into the charts during the week prior.

Netflix's most watched films, ranked

The following are Netflix's most watched movies, based on Netflix's own reporting of total hours viewed in the first 28 days of each titles' release. Any changes are in bold text.

Former top-ranking movies that have been bumped out of Netflix's official all-time charts:

Spenser Confidential, an action-comedy starring Mark Wahlberg -- 197.3 million hours.



Enola Holmes, a period detective film -- 189.9 million hours.

Army of the Dead, a heist set in a zombie apocalypse -- 187 million hours.



The Old Guard, an action-thriller starring Charlize Theron -- 186 million hours.

Murder Mystery, a comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston -- 170 million hours.

Netflix appears to have never released a non-English-language film that generated enough viewing hours to make it into an overall top-watched ranking. But additional widely watched non-English language movies on Netflix have included:

Former top-ranking non-English movies that have been bumped out of the non-English top 10 include:

Spoiled Brats, a French comedy about rich siblings tricked into earning their own living -- 56.9 million hours.

#Alive, a South Korean movie about a gamer's bid to survive the zombie apocalypse -- 54.6 million hours.

Space Sweepers, a South Korean space western with a weaponized child-android -- 53.3 million hours

The Last Mercenary, a French action movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme -- 52.1 million hours.

Just Another Christmas, a Brazilian Christmas comedy -- 48 million hours.

Netflix's most watched TV series, ranked



The following are Netflix's most watched series, based on Netflix's own reporting of total hours viewed in the first 28 days of each titles' release. Again, if a new season releases its episodes in two volumes on different dates, Netflix counts the watch time of the first volume's episodes for their first 28 days, then it counts the watch time of the second volume's episodes for their first 28 days.

Any changes in the rankings from the previous week are in bold text.

Additional high-ranking shows that have been bumped out of Netflix's official all-time charts: