Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Reportedly Won't Let You Download Shows

Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier might not include a popular feature. The streaming giant doesn't plan to let subscribers download content for offline viewing on its ad-supported tier, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg.

The new ad-supported tier, which is expected to arrive in early 2023, apparently won't allow customers to download TV shows and movies to their devices unless they pay for a more expensive subscription.

The removal of the download feature from what will likely become Netflix's cheapest plan was discovered by a developer, Steve Moser, looking into the company's iPhone code, according to Bloomberg. Moser also found that you will not be able to skip over ads or use playback controls while ads are running, the report said.

Rival streaming services Hulu and Disney Plus have also recently announced new ad-supported tiers as part of their lineup. Meanwhile, the ad-free version of Hulu will increase from $7 to $8 a month on Oct. 10 and the ad-free version of Disney Plus will increase from $8 to $11 a month on Dec. 8.

Currently, Netflix's premium option, which lets you have four streams at once, is $20 a month.

Netflix didn't respond to a request for comment.

