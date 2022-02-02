Netflix reveals tip for decluttering your 'Continue Watching' row

Angela Lang/CNET

When you fire up Netflix, do you see way too many rows beckoning you for attention? There's the Top 10 list designed to pique your curiosity, a trending section, your personal watchlist, and the "Continue Watching" with telltale red bars. All those shows you started half-watching in 2020 are still sitting there, subtly reminding you that your viewing habits are slacking.

Well, Netflix has granted us a way to clear out all the "Continue Watching" content from our shelves on more devices. In a blog post last week, Netflix said people can remove a TV show or movie from the "Continue Watching" row on all devices, including TVs. Previously this option was limited to web and mobile devices.

