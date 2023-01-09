Netflix Releases 'You' Season 4 Part 1 Trailer

How many times will Joe Goldberg run away from his murderous and compulsive tendencies only to face them head on in a new place with a new love interest? That's the question Netflix's You season 4 asks in a trailer released on Monday.

Mirroring the approach Netflix took with Stranger Things last summer, Season 4 of You will come in two parts -- with the first five episodes releasing on Feb. 9 and the second batch of five following on March 9.

Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has attempted to leave his relationship baggage in the US (we all know how successful he is at doing that). In London, Goldberg is Professor Jonathan Moore, prepared to leave his love-obsessed inclinations in the past and start anew.

A mind-blowing third season finale left Goldberg giving his child Henry up, killing his wife Love, orchestrating a scheme that framed Love as his killer, blowing up his cookie cutter home and escaping the confines of Madre Linda to find season 3's love interest Marienne in Europe.

As he tries to keep a low profile in London, Goldberg falls in with "a circle of privileged douchebags" who just might be connected to a round of murders occurring among the elite. In an attempt to figure out who is responsible for the killings, Goldberg, the notorious stalker of the past three seasons, becomes the person getting stalked as he starts receiving anonymous threatening texts.

Like the past three seasons, we can expect love triangles, debauchery and chaotic orchestrations by our serial killer main character paired, in this season, with dark academia vibes and an anti-rich message.