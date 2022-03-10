Netflix Raises Prices in UK, Ireland

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Netflix is hiking prices for all streaming plans sold in the UK and Ireland. The plans will rise by one to three Euros or Pounds, depending on the plan. The new prices are in effect immediately for new members, while existing members will have 30 days notice by email before their next billing cycle.

For the UK, Netflix will hike prices by: £1 to £10.99 per month for the Standard plan; £1 to £6.99 per month for the Basic plan; and £2 to £15.99 per month for the Premium plan. Similarly, prices will rise in Ireland by: €2 to €14.99 per month for the Standard plan; €1 to €8.99 for the Basic plan; and €3 to €20.99 per month for the Premium plan.

The price hike in the UK and Ireland follows one just three months ago in the US and Canada in January. If it seems like Netflix keeps upping prices, it's not your imagination. Not only has Netflix been raising prices around the world, it also has been introducing price hikes at a faster clip than it did in previous years. The increases are a lever for growth that it's pulling more often lately, as it faces the reality that — especially in markets like US and the UK, two of the earliest places Netflix operated — there simply aren't a lot of people left to become brand new members.

But skeptics, looking at intensifying competition among streaming services, have serious questions about whether the company can keep hiking prices. Netflix is now one of the most expensive services of its kind. at least in the US. But Netflix has a fatter pipeline of new shows and movies than any of its rivals, and the company argues that while it's asking people like you to pay more, you're getting more too.

"We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership," said a Netflix spokesperson. "Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue, and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry. We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them."