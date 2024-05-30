The Netflix, Peacock, Apple TV Plus Bundle Is Here: What to Know About StreamSaver

Comcast has launched its new streaming service bundle that combines Netflix, Peacock and Apple TV Plus for certain Xfinity customers. The media giant announced the rollout of Xfinity StreamSaver after CEO Brian Roberts initially revealed the offer earlier this month. Its cost is $15 a month.

According to the company, the bundle is for new or existing Xfinity internet and TV customers and includes Netflix Standard with ads, ad-based Peacock Premium and Apple TV Plus. Subscribers also have the option to pay $30 a month to combine the offer with Now TV, Comcast's streaming platform that features over 40 live channels from A&E, AMC and Warner Bros. Discovery, and 20-plus integrated free ad-supported channels from NBC, Sky and more. You can sign up for either package at Xfinity.com.

Peacock, which offers two plans priced at $6 and $12 a month, will increase its prices to $8 a month for Peacock Premium and $14 for Peacock Premium Plus in July. The service is available for free to certain Xfinity internet or Instacart Plus subscribers. The Comcast-owned platform offers live sports and originals as well as content from NBC, Universal and Bravo. Netflix's ad-supported plan costs $7 a month, while Apple TV Plus costs $10 a month. If you have standalone subscriptions for each of these, this new StreamSaver bundle could save you a total of $10 a month.

Streaming bundles have become a trend in 2024. Comcast's news came on the heels of Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery unveiling their own joint bundle that packages Disney Plus, Hulu and Max. The two entertainment titans revealed that the bundle will launch this summer in the US and give viewers access to content from ABC, CNN, DC, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Warner Bros. and other brands. You'll be able to choose from ad-supported and ad-free plans in the bundle, and subscriptions will be available through any of the three streaming platforms.

Verizon did something similar in 2023 when it began offering a streaming bundle for its wireless users. In December, the carrier introduced a $10 bundle for the ad-based versions of Max and Netflix. The catch is that customers must be on Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate to access the package.