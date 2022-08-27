Netflix Mulling $7 to $9 Monthly Price for Ad-Supported Tier, Report Says

Streaming service Netflix is thinking about pricing its new ad-supported subscription tier at $7 to $9 per month, according to a report. That would be around half the price of its most-popular ad-free plan, which goes for $15.50 a month.

As Netflix gets ready to introduce advertising for the first time, it's being cautious about striking the right balance between attracting budget-minded viewers and offering a non-jarring experience, Bloomberg reported Friday.

The company is planning to sell approximately four minutes of ads per hour for the new tier and will show ads during and before some programs, but not after, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed sources familiar with Netflix's plans.

Netflix didn't immediately provide a comment to CNET.

Read more: Best Streaming Service of 2022: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and More

Ads won't be shown during children's shows, Bloomberg reported earlier, and subscribers reportedly won't be able to download content for offline viewing.

Netflix's new ad-supported tier is expected to arrive in early 2023. Rival streaming services Hulu and Disney Plus have also recently announced new ad-supported offerings as part of their lineup.

This past April, when Netflix reported its first subscriber loss in a decade, co-CEO Reed Hastings reversed years of dismissing any interest in advertising by revealing the company was looking at a cheaper, ad-supported option. The company is also planning to start charging customers for password sharing, next year.