Netflix

Netflix is continuing its expansion into interactive media by launching a daily trivia show in April called Trivia Quest.

The show is based off the popular Trivia Crack game and will give viewers 24 multiple-choice questions every day in April. The questions cover a variety of topics like science and pop-culture. As people answer questions, they will help an animated character named Willy rescue folks from Evil Rocky, which, you guessed it, is the villain of the show.

The show will be available on smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, computer browsers, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads and iPod touches.

Netflix has launched other interactive media before, including Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Todd Yellin, vice president of product at Netflix, said in 2019 that Netflix was "doubling down" on interactive content.

In 2021, Netflix expanded into gaming with the release of ad-free mobile games at no extra cost. Netflix has indicated it wants to enter the console gaming space.

Netflix isn't the only streaming service expanding into gaming, either. Amazon, home of Prime Video, invested in Luna, a cloud gaming service, as well as its own gaming studio. Google, owner of YouTube, has also invested in game-streaming service Stadia. And Apple, which has Apple TV, has Apple Arcade.

While these other services offer their gaming services as a stand alone product, Netflix's games come standard with a subscription.

