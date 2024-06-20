Netflix Invites You to Celebrate Summer With New Content and Snacks

Today marks the first official day of summer, and Netflix aims to help you catch a vibe with a selection of new TV shows and movies, and something to munch on, too. The entertainment giant launched a line of popcorn on Thursday called Now Popping in partnership with Popcorn Indiana, with flavors like cheddar and cinnamon. And for those who can't get enough of the streaming service's secret codes, the company announced a batch of new categories for you to scroll through that jump across genres.

Netflix has more than 35,000 hidden codes, and the streamer is beefing things up for summer 2024. Tap in to see curated titles in collections such as Summer Vacation Research, Explosive Summer Action, Summer Party Vibes or Summer Family Fun.

You can grab Netflix popcorn if you choose. Netflix

If you're a subscriber who's looking for returning favorites or new stuff to watch, the next few months are stacked. Fans of Too Hot to Handle, Cobra Kai and Vikings: Valhalla won't have to wait too much longer, but there are a slew of other titles you can add to your watch list between now and August. Here's a peek at what's coming and when:

June 20 : America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders : This docuseries is a look inside the audition process for the squad and the training camp and NFL performances.

: : This docuseries is a look inside the audition process for the squad and the training camp and NFL performances. June 21 : Trigger Warning : Jessica Alba stars in this Netflix original film as a member of an elite military team who takes over her dead father's business. She soon gets caught up in a beef with a local gang.

: : Jessica Alba stars in this Netflix original film as a member of an elite military team who takes over her dead father's business. She soon gets caught up in a beef with a local gang. June 27 : That '90s Show, part 2 : Drop in for more shenanigans with Leia Forman and her friends in the summer of 1996 at Red and Kitty's house.

: : Drop in for more shenanigans with Leia Forman and her friends in the summer of 1996 at Red and Kitty's house. June 28 : A Family Affair : Nicole Kidman and Joey King play Brooke and Zara, a mother and daughter duo who may not see eye to eye once Zara learns her mom is in a relationship with her celebrity boss, played by Zac Efron.

: : Nicole Kidman and Joey King play Brooke and Zara, a mother and daughter duo who may not see eye to eye once Zara learns her mom is in a relationship with her celebrity boss, played by Zac Efron. July 3: Beverly Hills Cop - Axel F : Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the beloved comedy franchise. When his daughter is threatened, Axel goes back to Beverly Hills and uncovers a larger conspiracy with the help of some familiar faces. The star-packed cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Kevin Bacon.

: Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the beloved comedy franchise. When his daughter is threatened, Axel goes back to Beverly Hills and uncovers a larger conspiracy with the help of some familiar faces. The star-packed cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Kevin Bacon. July 11: Vikings: Valhalla, season 3 : A seven-year time jump starts new adventures for Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis and Prince Harald Sigurdsson.

: A seven-year time jump starts new adventures for Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis and Prince Harald Sigurdsson. July 12: Exploding Kittens : Tom Ellis plays Godcat in this animated comedy that has him travel to Earth to bond with humanity. Things kick up when he learns his neighbor is Devilcat, played by Sasheer Zamata. It's God versus Lucifer with some human tensions sprinkled in.

: Tom Ellis plays Godcat in this animated comedy that has him travel to Earth to bond with humanity. Things kick up when he learns his neighbor is Devilcat, played by Sasheer Zamata. It's God versus Lucifer with some human tensions sprinkled in. July 18: Cobra Kai, season 6, part 1 : The final season centers on the gang going to Sekai Taikai, the karate world championships

: The final season centers on the gang going to Sekai Taikai, the karate world championships July 19: Too Hot to Handle, season 6 : The reality show promises to be "naughtier" with another crop of contestants, prizes and a new baddie, "Bad Lana."

: The reality show promises to be "naughtier" with another crop of contestants, prizes and a new baddie, "Bad Lana." Aug. 2: Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie : Hop out of the ocean when SpongeBob and Sandy head to Texas to try to save the town.

: Hop out of the ocean when SpongeBob and Sandy head to Texas to try to save the town. Aug. 8: The Umbrella Academy, season 4 : The Hargreeves' story will end when all six episodes of the final season arrive.



: The Hargreeves' story will end when all six episodes of the final season arrive. Aug. 15: Emily in Paris, season 4, part 1 : Secrets, workplace stress and Eurovision are part of the tale when the show returns, but Emily's feelings for two different men will take center stage. Will everything crash down?



: Secrets, workplace stress and Eurovision are part of the tale when the show returns, but Emily's feelings for two different men will take center stage. Will everything crash down? Aug. 29: Terminator Zero: This anime series features Timothy Olyphant voicing Terminator in a story where two AI systems are at odds: one is for the humans, and the other is against them. A soldier from 2022 is sent back to 1997 to prevent the war Skynet causes, but a newly created artificial intelligence system could hold the key.

Whether you're staying inside with your air conditioner blasting or heading out on a beach vacation, you can stream Netflix wherever you are. Be sure to check out our streaming guide for June, as well as the latest on Netflix video games.