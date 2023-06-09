X
Netflix Adds More Than 200,000 New Subscribers After Password-Sharing Crackdown

If you've just been booted off a shared Netflix account, maybe you're one of the many who's signed up for a new one.

Netflix ads tier on a phone
Hundreds of thousands of people have signed up for new Netflix subscriptions in the days since the streaming giant started charging you extra if you have other users on your account. 

That's according to stats from streaming data analyst Antenna, as reported earlier Friday by The Wall Street Journal. Antenna says Netflix has seen "the four single largest days of US user acquisition" since Antenna started recording subscriptions on the service four and a half years ago. 

"Based on the most current data available, Netflix saw nearly 100,000 daily signups on both May 26 and May 27," Antenna said in a post. "These exceed the spikes in signups Antenna observed during the initial US Covid-19 lockdowns in March and April 2020."

Cancelations have also gone up since Netflix changed its policy on who you can have on your account, but not as much as new signups.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

How much extra does Netflix password sharing cost?

Netflix introduced the extra charge for password sharing late last month, and it now costs you an additional $8 on top of your subscription fee to have someone not from your household share your account.

If you pay for Netflix's Premium tier at $20 a month, you can add two more people to your account. If you're on the standard plan for $15.50, you can only have one extra member. The $10 basic plan doesn't allow for extra members, and if you're on Netflix's new ad-supported plan -- which already has 5 million subscribers -- and pay just $7 a month for the streaming service, you also cannot add extra members. 

Netflix with ads is missing some shows and movies, but ads don't play over everything, CNET's review of the service found.

What to do if you're being booted from a Netflix account

If you've been sharing someone else's account for the past few years, your run of letting them foot the bill for your streaming service may be over. If they've said they're planning to boot you, one thing you can do is transfer your existing profile to a new membership you pay for yourself.

If you decide Netflix is no longer worth it, other streaming services like MaxDisney Plus, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video do not currently have an extra charge for password sharing. 

