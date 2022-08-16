Need School Supplies? Uber and Office Depot Team Up to Deliver Backpacks, Binders and More

Summer break is coming to an end. As kids and teachers head back to the classroom, Uber is partnering with Office Depot to bring the option of on-demand office and school supplies to the ride-hailing company's delivery platform, Uber Eats.

As of Monday, customers can shop at over 900 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide through Uber Eats, and have items such as ink, toner, backpacks, binders and other essentials delivered directly to their door.

Members of Uber's subscription service, Uber One, will also receive a 5% discount on all Office Depot orders with a $15 minimum purchase.

The new addition, which comes as many students prepare to go back to school, is Uber's latest push into other delivery categories. The company previously teamed up with The Body Shop to deliver haircare, body care and skincare products.