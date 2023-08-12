Need Help Tracking Your Streaming Subscriptions? Try These 4 Apps

Your streaming subscriptions for Netflix, Spotify, Disney Plus and other accounts are probably all on autopay. Because you don't have to think about due dates, that may mean you've overlooked the monthly expense or who to contact if you want to cancel. You could be spending more money than you want by paying for a phantom streaming service.

Is Netflix billing you directly? Has your forgotten Hulu 30-day free trial turned into a paid subscription? Did you buy your Disney Plus subscription through a third party like Apple, Amazon or Verizon? With all the streaming price changes creeping in, unwatched content, and missed opportunities for deals, it's a good idea to keep up with who's billing you, when and for how much. Luckily, there are apps that can make keeping track of your streaming subs a lot easier.

Here's our list of recommendations for apps that help you track payments for your streaming service subscriptions. Most of these offer a free option, but you can upgrade to a paid version if you want extra features.

Read more: Keep Up With What's Streaming on TV Using These 5 Free Apps

Rocket Money Rocket Money Formerly known as Truebill, Rocket Money is a well-rounded budgeting app with the option to track your streaming subscriptions. There are free and paid versions available. It uses Plaid to link your financial accounts and syncs information about automatic payments from your bank, credit card or services like PayPal. After signing up and setting up multifactor authentication, you can begin managing your recurring payments. Rocket Money provides a snapshot of your yearly spending on subscriptions like Spotify and Netflix, and you can also view upcoming payments including a countdown to the due date. A calendar icon takes you to a screen that outlines all payments for the month. You can cancel subscriptions within the app, view your history of payments or remove them from the Rocket Money list. There is a seven-day free trial, but its recurring fee is on a sliding scale from $4 to $12 per month, billed annually. Rocket Money is easy to use, but the free account lacks some features such as having the app cancel your streaming accounts. See at Rocket Money

Hiatus/Screenshot by Kourtnee Jackson/CNET Hiatus Hiatus is a budget- and bill-managing app that includes a subscription manager feature. When you create an account, you can track your streaming services in an organized "upcoming bills" category. The app also allows you to enter missing subscriptions manually. Hiatus connects your financial institutions through Plaid, with options that include banks, PayPal or the Google Play Store. In addition to showing all your streaming subscriptions on autopay, the app provides insights on how much you've spent at different intervals -- seven days, 30 days and the last 365 days. You may opt to set spending limits for your streaming services using the budget feature. You can use the app for free, but if you sign up for a premium plan at $8 per month, Hiatus offers other features like canceling your subscriptions on your behalf. You also have the option to cancel on your own. Hiatus is available for Android, iOS and web browsers. See at Hiatus

Bobby Bobby (formerly Billy) Like Hiatus and Rocket Money, Bobby helps you keep up with your streaming subscriptions and how much you're spending on them. Unlike Hiatus and Rocket Money, Bobby does not require you to link your financial information to track your recurring payments. Instead, you click through the app's list of providers to create a list of streaming subscriptions. Then you manually enter information such as how much and how often you pay. We admit this may not be helpful if you can't remember all of your active services. But with Bobby, you can receive notifications for upcoming due dates, organize the bills into a category and monitor your average spending on streaming. And it's free. Foreign currency breakdowns and security features like Touch ID and passcodes are available. Bobby can be downloaded on iOS devices only. See at Bobby

Trim/Screenshot by Kourtnee Jackson/CNET Trim by OneMain Trim allows you to find, track and cancel subscriptions at no charge. Like Hiatus and Rocket Money, you can connect your financial institution through Plaid, and the app will collate all your recurring subscription payments. You can view your transaction history for each streamer and cancel a service within the app or by visiting its site directly. Trim is not available as a mobile app, but you can access it on a web browser on your phone or other device. See at Trim

Streaming service bill tracker FAQs

What about privacy? Sharing access to your financial information with a third party raises genuine concerns about security. We urge you to review the privacy policies for each service to learn how information is used and stored. With the exception of Bobby, all the services on this list use Plaid to connect your accounts. Plaid does not provide your login credentials to Rocket Money, Trim or Hiatus, so none of the apps receive or store your banking or credit card information.

Why isn't Mint on this list? Mint (by Intuit) is a popular user-friendly app that's used for budgeting. There's a feature meant to help you track bills and subscriptions, but when I clicked on the Subscriptions tab in the Bills section, none of my subscriptions or recurring payments showed up. I did receive a message saying Mint couldn't find any subscriptions in my transaction history. Additionally, we've seen numerous users reporting that the subscription feature is unreliable.