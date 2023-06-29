NBCUniversal Launching New Free Streaming Channels on Amazon Freevee

Do you like Saturday Night Live, Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Top Chef? Content from past seasons will soon be available to watch on new free, ad-supported streaming TV -- or FAST -- channels from NBCUniversal.

Amazon Freevee and Xumo Play will both begin offering NBCUniversal's new FAST channels this summer. The new entertainment, news, sports and Spanish-language channels join NBCUniversal's existing offerings, including Dateline 24/7, NBC News NOW and Local NBC and Telemundo news stations.

"NBCUniversal is in the enviable position of owning a vast array of iconic shows that are not part of our broadcast and cable networks to curate a valuable portfolio of FAST channels," Matt Schnaars, president of NBCUniversal content distribution, said in a statement.

As their full name implies, FAST channels let you watch content for free with ads. The new channels from NBCUniversal range from SNL Vault (an array of SNL clips) to Lo Mejor de Telemundo (recent fan favorites and hits from Telemundo) to Universal Westerns (series featuring cowboys, gunslingers and outlaws).

The experience of watching a FAST channel differs from what you might encounter when trying to watch something on a traditional on-demand streaming service like Netflix or Max. For example, on a FAST channel, you may not be able to start a show over from the beginning, or pause it.

There are plenty of destinations to choose from when you're in the mood to watch some content, from Freevee, which made our best free streaming service list, to live and on-demand streamers we think are worth paying for, like Starz and Hulu Plus Live TV.