NBA Playoffs: How to Watch, Livestream 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 Today on ABC

For the second time in the 2023 NBA playoffs, fans get a Game 7. The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics have each taken three games in their series and the winner of today's elimination game in Boston will go on to play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. The 76ers and Celtics tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET and you can livestream the action, no cable required.

Here's everything you need to know about watching today's game and the rest of the NBA postseason.

What is the NBA playoffs schedule? Here's the schedule (including seedings) for the NBA playoffs over the next few days (all times ET). Sunday, May 13 Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Boston Celtics (2), 7:30 p.m. on ABC (Game 7 of Eastern Conference semis). Tuesday, May 16 Denver Nuggets (1) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7), 8:30 p.m. on ESPN (Game 1 of Western Conference Finals). Wednesday, May 17 Miami Heat (8) vs. Celtics or 76ers, 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals). For the full playoff schedule check out NBA.com.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers travel to Boston to play the Celtics in Game 7 today. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?



Which channels are broadcasting playoff games? The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC. This year TNT will have the Eastern Conference finals, while ESPN will take the lead on the Western Conference finals. The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Best options for streaming the NBA playoffs



As all the games will be shown nationally, most of the major streaming TV services offer all the networks you'll need for watching the NBA playoffs. That said, it can be a bit complicated.

DirecTV Stream: $80 Carries ESPN, ABC and TNT DirecTV Stream is expensive. It's the priciest of the five major live TV streaming services. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN, ABC, and TNT. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area. It is worth noting that DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is extra from the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month. See at DirecTV Stream

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.