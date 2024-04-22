NBA Playoffs 2024: Schedule, Matchups, TV Times, How to Watch Monday's Games

It was a good weekend for the home teams in the first games of the NBA playoffs. All eight home teams took their respective Game 1s, and most in relatively easy fashion. On Sunday, only the nightcap's Pelicans-Thunder matchup came down to the wire, with the top-seeded Oklahoma City narrowly holding off New Orleans.

Monday brings three more contests, with Game 2s coming up for the Cavs-Magic, Knicks-Sixers and Nuggets-Lakers.

Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the NBA playoffs.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to even up their series with the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

What is the playoff schedule for today?



Here's the schedule for today's remaining games, and for the next few days (all times ET):

Monday, April 22

Magic vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV (Cavaliers lead series 1-0)

76ers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. on TNT (Knicks lead series 1-0)

Lakers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. on TNT (Nuggets lead series 1-0)

Tuesday, April 23

Suns vs. Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. on TNT (Timberwolves lead series 1-0)

Pacers vs. Bucks, 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV (Bucks lead series 1-0)

Mavericks vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. on TNT (Clippers lead series 1-0)

Wednesday, April 24

Heat vs. Celtics, 7 p.m. on TNT (Celtics lead series 1-0)

Pelicans vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on TNT (Thunder lead series 1-0)

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?

The Boston Celtics earned the top spot in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the West. Here's what the matchups look like for the 2024 NBA playoffs, which began today:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Miami Heat

No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Orlando Magic

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 6 Phoenix Suns

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

How to watch the NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs will be shown across four channels: ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. You can watch the games with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service.

Three of the five major services offer all four channels. Hulu with Live TV lacks NBA TV, which will show only a handful of playoff games. Fubo lacks TNT, which shows a big portion of the NBA playoffs, making Fubo a poor choice for hoops fans. You can also watch TNT broadcasts of playoff games with Max.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.