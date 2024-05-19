NBA Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks, Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7s Today
Here's everything you need to know to watch today's NBA action and the rest of the playoffs, with or without cable.
The best two words in sports define today's NBA playoff action: Game 7. After continuing the trend of home team victories, Indiana took care of business Friday night at home to even up their series with the Knicks and force a decisive Game 7 today in Madison Square Garden. The winner of this contest, set for 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ABC, will take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals starting on Tuesday.
After dominating displays by the Timberwolves to open the first two games, the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets rattled off three impressive wins of their own to take command of the best-of-seven series. Thursday night, however, saw the Timberwolves once again show off their impressive defense en route to a 45-point win to knot up this series at three games apiece.
Sunday, of course, will bring this deciding game with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TNT. The winner will head to the Western Conference Finals to take on Dallas Mavericks starting on Wednesday.
Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the games today and the rest of the NBA playoffs.
How to watch the NBA playoffs
The remaining NBA playoff games are being shown across three channels: ABC, ESPN and TNT. You can watch the games with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service.
Three of the five major services offer all four channels. Fubo lacks TNT, which airs a big portion of the NBA playoffs including the Western Conference Finals, making Fubo a poor choice for hoops fans. You can, however, watch TNT broadcasts of playoff games with Max.
What is the playoff schedule for today?
Here's the schedule for today's games and the next few days (all times ET):
Sunday, May 19
- Game 7: Pacers vs. Knicks, 3:30 p.m. on ABC (series tied 3-3)
- Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m. on TNT (series tied 3-3)
Tuesday, May 21
- Game 1: Knicks/Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Wednesday, May 22
- Game 1: Dallas Mavericks vs. Nuggets/Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. on TNT
Thursday, May 23
- Game 2: Knicks/Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, May 24
- Game 2: Dallas Mavericks vs. Nuggets/Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. on TNT
Saturday, May 25
- Game 3: Celtics vs. Knicks/Pacers, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Sunday, May 26
- Game 3: Nuggets/Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8 p.m. on TNT
What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?
The Boston Celtics earned the top spot in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the West. Here's what the matchups look like for the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs:
YouTube TV costs $73 per month and includes all the channels needed to watch every remaining game of the NBA playoffs. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
Sling TV's Orange-and-Blue plan for $55 a month includes ABC, ESPN and TNT. For games on ABC, you'll need to live in one of the few markets where Sling offers ABC.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 per month and includes ABC, ESPN and TNT. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-per-month Entertainment package includes ABC, ESPN and TNT. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if ABC is available where you live.
The ad-supported plan for Max costs $10 per month and will show TNT broadcasts of NBA playoff games. With just Max, you'll miss games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV.
Live sports on Max will soon require the $10-per-month B/R Sports add-on, but you won't need to shell out for it just yet. Warner Bros. Discovery is delaying charging customers for the add-on for now and includes it in the standard subscription.
All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.