NBA Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks, Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7s Today

The best two words in sports define today's NBA playoff action: Game 7. After continuing the trend of home team victories, Indiana took care of business Friday night at home to even up their series with the Knicks and force a decisive Game 7 today in Madison Square Garden. The winner of this contest, set for 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ABC, will take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals starting on Tuesday.

After dominating displays by the Timberwolves to open the first two games, the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets rattled off three impressive wins of their own to take command of the best-of-seven series. Thursday night, however, saw the Timberwolves once again show off their impressive defense en route to a 45-point win to knot up this series at three games apiece.

Sunday, of course, will bring this deciding game with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TNT. The winner will head to the Western Conference Finals to take on Dallas Mavericks starting on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the games today and the rest of the NBA playoffs.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will return home for Game 7 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

How to watch the NBA playoffs



The remaining NBA playoff games are being shown across three channels: ABC, ESPN and TNT. You can watch the games with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service.

Three of the five major services offer all four channels. Fubo lacks TNT, which airs a big portion of the NBA playoffs including the Western Conference Finals, making Fubo a poor choice for hoops fans. You can, however, watch TNT broadcasts of playoff games with Max.

What is the playoff schedule for today?



Here's the schedule for today's games and the next few days (all times ET):

Sunday, May 19

Game 7: Pacers vs. Knicks, 3:30 p.m. on ABC (series tied 3-3)

Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m. on TNT (series tied 3-3)

Tuesday, May 21

Game 1: Knicks/Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, May 22

Game 1: Dallas Mavericks vs. Nuggets/Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. on TNT

Thursday, May 23

Game 2: Knicks/Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, May 24

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks vs. Nuggets/Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. on TNT

Saturday, May 25

Game 3: Celtics vs. Knicks/Pacers, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, May 26

Game 3: Nuggets/Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8 p.m. on TNT

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?

The Boston Celtics earned the top spot in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the West. Here's what the matchups look like for the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs:

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection.