NBA Playoffs 2023: Schedule, How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Clippers vs. Suns Today Without Cable

It's a good day to be a basketball fan. With the play-in tournament behind us, Sunday continues the playoff basketball fun with four more first-round contests. Sixteen of the league's best teams square off this weekend, beginning a month-and-a-half of games to determine who meets in the NBA Finals in June.

Saturday saw the home team win three of the four contests, with only the Knicks providing a road victory as they held off the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Sunday's road teams -- the Lakers, Heat, Clippers and Timberwolves -- will hope today is more favorable to visitors when they take on the Grizzlies, Bucks, Suns and Nuggets, respectively.

The first game, the Lakers at the Grizzlies, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. After that the action switches to TNT for the rest of the day.

Here's everything you need to know about watching and live streaming today's games, and the rest of the NBA postseason, with or without cable.

What is the NBA playoffs schedule? Here is the schedule (and seeds) for the NBA playoffs over the next couple of days (all times ET). The highest seeds have home-court advantage in each best-of-seven series. Sunday, April 16 Los Angeles Lakers (7) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2), 3 p.m. ET on ABC (Game 1)

Miami Heat (8) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1), 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Game 1)

Los Angeles Clippers (5) vs. Phoenix Suns (4), 8 p.m. ET on TNT (Game 1)

Minnesota Timberwolves (8) vs. Denver Nuggets (1) 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Game 1) Monday, April 17 Brooklyn Nets (6) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3), 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Sixers lead series 1-0)

Golden State Warriors (6) vs. Sacramento Kings (3), 10 p.m. ET on TNT (Kings lead series 1-0) Tuesday, April 18 Atlanta Hawks (7) vs. Boston Celtics (2), 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV (Celtics lead 1-0)

New York Knicks (5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4), 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Knicks lead 1-0)

Los Angeles Clippers (5) vs. Phoenix Suns (4), 10 p.m. ET on TNT (Game 2) For the full playoff schedule check out NBA.com.

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?



The bracket is set.



PLAYOFF HOOPS BEGIN IN 12 HOURS 🍿



Nets-Sixers | Game 1 | 1pm/et on ESPN#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/bsFcixAXF2 — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2023

What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NBA playoffs will air on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV. This year TNT will have the Eastern Conference finals, while ESPN will take the lead on the Western Conference finals. The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Best options for streaming the NBA playoffs



As all the games will be shown nationally, most of the major streaming TV services offer all the networks you'll need for watching the NBA playoffs. That said, it can be a bit complicated.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. NBA TV is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month. ABC, however, is only available in eight markets (Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Fresno, Houston and Raleigh) and requires the Orange and Blue combo plan if you want ESPN too. That combo plan costs $65 per month in all of those cities except Fresno, Houston and Raleigh, where it costs $60.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and ESPN, ABC and TNT, but not NBA TV. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and offers all the main basketball channels for the NBA playoffs, including NBA TV. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $75 per month for its Pro option and ABC, ESPN and NBA TV but not TNT. Check out which local networks it offers here.

DirecTV Stream is expensive. It's the priciest of the five major live TV streaming services. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN, ABC, and TNT. You'll need to move up to the $85-a-month Choice plan to get NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area. It is worth noting that DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is extra from the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month and the Choice option $100 per month.

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.