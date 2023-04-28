NBA Playoffs 2023: How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors, Grizzlies vs. Lakers on ESPN Without Cable

The first round nears its end with two Game 6s on ESPN.
The 2023 NBA playoffs are up and running. A wild first round that has already seen the Heat upset the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Bucks and the Knicks win their first playoff series in a decade continues on Friday night with two Game 6 matchups on ESPN. The first contest features the Kings looking to avoid elimination by the Warriors at 8 p.m. ET, while the second game will have the Grizzlies trying to force a Game 7 against the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Here's everything you need to know about watching and livestreaming today's games, and the rest of the NBA postseason, with or without cable.
Here's the schedule (including seedings) for the NBA playoffs over the next few days (all times ET).
Friday, April 28
Saturday, April 29
Sunday, April 30
Monday, May 1
For the full playoff schedule check out NBA.com.
The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC.
This year TNT will have the Eastern Conference finals, while ESPN will take the lead on the Western Conference finals. The NBA Finals will air on ABC.
As all the games will be shown nationally, most of the major streaming TV services offer all the networks you'll need for watching the NBA playoffs. That said, it can be a bit complicated.
Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. ABC, however, is only available in eight markets (Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Fresno, Houston and Raleigh) and requires the Orange and Blue combo plan if you want ESPN too. That combo plan costs $65 per month in all of those cities except Fresno, Houston and Raleigh, where it costs $60.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and ESPN, ABC and TNT. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and offers all the main basketball channels for the NBA playoffs. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
FuboTV costs $75 per month for its Pro option and ABC and ESPN but not TNT. Check out which local networks it offers here.
DirecTV Stream is expensive. It's the priciest of the five major live TV streaming services. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN, ABC, and TNT. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area.
It is worth noting that DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is extra from the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month.
Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.