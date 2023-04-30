Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
NBA Playoffs 2023: How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks, Warriors vs. Kings Today on ABC Without Cable

The NBA playoffs continue with a doubleheader on ABC.

3 min read
The 2023 NBA playoffs are in full swing. A wild first round has already seen the Heat upset the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Bucks and the Knicks win their first playoff series in a decade, while the Kings and Warriors will face off in a Game 7 in their first-round series. The Knicks and Heat are up first, with their Game 1 contest beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The Kings and Warriors, meanwhile, will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

Here's everything you need to know about watching and livestreaming today's games, and the rest of the NBA postseason, with or without cable. 

What is the NBA playoffs schedule?

Here's the schedule (including seedings) for the NBA playoffs over the next few days (all times ET). 

Sunday, April 30

  • Miami Heat (8) vs. New York Knicks (5), 1 p.m. on ABC (Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis).
  • Golden State Warriors (6) vs. Sacramento Kings (3), 3:30 p.m. on ABC (Game 7 of first round).

Monday, May 1

  • Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Boston Celtics (2), 7:30 p.m. on TNT (Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis).
  • Phoenix Suns (4) vs. Denver Nuggets (1), 10 p.m. on TNT (Nuggets lead 1-0).

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will look to avoid elimination on Sunday when they take on the Kings.  

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like? 

Which channels are broadcasting playoff games?

The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC. 

This year TNT will have the Eastern Conference finals, while ESPN will take the lead on the Western Conference finals. The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Best options for streaming the NBA playoffs

As all the games will be shown nationally, most of the major streaming TV services offer all the networks you'll need for watching the NBA playoffs. That said, it can be a bit complicated. 

Sling TV Orange: $40, $60 or $65

Carries ESPN and TNT; ABC requires Orange and Blue combo

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. ABC, however, is only available in eight markets (Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Fresno, Houston and Raleigh) and requires the Orange and Blue combo plan if you want ESPN too. That combo plan costs $65 per month in all of those cities except Fresno, Houston and Raleigh, where it costs $60.

See at Sling TV

Hulu Plus Live TV: $70

Carries ESPN, ABC and TNT

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and ESPN, ABC and TNT. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

See at Hulu

YouTube TV: $73

Carries ESPN, ABC, and TNT

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and offers all the main basketball channels for the NBA playoffs. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

See at YouTube

Fubo: $75

Carries ESPN, ABC but not TNT

FuboTV costs $75 per month for its Pro option and ABC and ESPN but not TNT. Check out which local networks it offers here.

See at Fubo

DirecTV Stream: $80

Carries ESPN, ABC and TNT

DirecTV Stream is expensive. It's the priciest of the five major live TV streaming services. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN, ABC, and TNT. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area. 

It is worth noting that DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is extra from the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month.

See at DirecTV Stream

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.