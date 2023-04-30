NBA Playoffs 2023: How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks, Warriors vs. Kings Today on ABC Without Cable

The 2023 NBA playoffs are in full swing. A wild first round has already seen the Heat upset the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Bucks and the Knicks win their first playoff series in a decade, while the Kings and Warriors will face off in a Game 7 in their first-round series. The Knicks and Heat are up first, with their Game 1 contest beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The Kings and Warriors, meanwhile, will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Here's everything you need to know about watching and livestreaming today's games, and the rest of the NBA postseason, with or without cable.

What is the NBA playoffs schedule? Here's the schedule (including seedings) for the NBA playoffs over the next few days (all times ET). Sunday, April 30 Miami Heat (8) vs. New York Knicks (5), 1 p.m. on ABC (Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis).

Golden State Warriors (6) vs. Sacramento Kings (3), 3:30 p.m. on ABC (Game 7 of first round).

Monday, May 1 Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Boston Celtics (2), 7:30 p.m. on TNT (Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis).

Phoenix Suns (4) vs. Denver Nuggets (1), 10 p.m. on TNT (Nuggets lead 1-0). For the full playoff schedule check out NBA.com.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will look to avoid elimination on Sunday when they take on the Kings. Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Which channels are broadcasting playoff games? The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC. This year TNT will have the Eastern Conference finals, while ESPN will take the lead on the Western Conference finals. The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Best options for streaming the NBA playoffs



As all the games will be shown nationally, most of the major streaming TV services offer all the networks you'll need for watching the NBA playoffs. That said, it can be a bit complicated.

DirecTV Stream: $80 Carries ESPN, ABC and TNT

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection.