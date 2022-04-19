NBA Playoffs 2022: Livestream Heat vs. Hawks, Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, Pelicans vs. Suns

The NBA playoffs continue with all eight matchups now underway. After the weekend started things off, the action continues all week for basketball fans across the country, and thanks to live TV streaming services, cord cutters can watch them all live. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's games will air on a combination of TNT and NBA TV before ESPN and ABC join in on the action this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 NBA playoffs, with or without cable.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

NBA Playoffs FAQ

What is the 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule? Here is the schedule for today and the next few days of the playoffs, as well as the series results so far. See NBA.com for the full schedule. Tuesday, April 19 Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on TNT (Heat lead 1-0)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on NBA TV (Timberwolves lead 1-0)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on TNT (Suns lead 1-0) Wednesday, April 20 Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on TNT (Celtics lead 1-0)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NBA TV (76ers lead 2-0)

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on TNT (Bucks lead 1-0) Thursday, April 21 Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on TNT (Game 3)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on NBA TV (Series tied 1-1)

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on TNT (Warriors lead 2-0)



What does the full bracket look like?



This is going to be fun 😁



The matchups are set for the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/DZtO9rcZJg — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2022

What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NBA Playoffs will air on a collection of networks including ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. The NBA Finals will begin on June 2 and air on ABC.





How to watch, live stream the 2022 NBA playoffs

As these games all air nationally and the best way to catch all the basketball action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for basketball.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. NBA TV is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month for the Orange plan. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and also includes ABC and ESPN but not TNT. You can add NBA TV for an extra $8 a month with the Fubo Extra Package or pay for the $80-a-month Elite streaming tier, which includes Fubo Extra.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ABC and TNT, but you'll need to move up to the $90-a-month Choice plan to get NBA TV.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries six RSNs for basketball, along with ESPN, ABC, TBS and TNT, but not NBA TV.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month, allow you to cancel anytime and all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.