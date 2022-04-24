NBA Playoffs 2022: Livestream Bucks vs. Bulls, Warriors vs. Nuggets, Hawks vs. Heat

The NBA playoffs are in full swing this weekend with four more best-of-seven first round series games on the schedule Sunday. Fans can catch a pair of matinee contests on ABC followed by two evening matchups on TNT. Thanks to live TV streaming services, cord cutters can watch every game live, no cable subscription required.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 NBA playoffs.

NBA Playoffs FAQ

What is the 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule? Here is the schedule for today and tomorrow, as well as the series results so far. See NBA.com for the full schedule. Sunday, April 24 Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls, 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on ABC (Bucks lead 2-1)

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ABC (Warriors lead 3-0)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on TNT (Heat lead 2-1)

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on TNT (Suns lead 2-1) Monday, April 25 Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on TNT (Celtics lead 3-0)

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NBA TV (76ers lead 3-1)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on TNT (Series tied 2-2)

What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NBA playoffs will air on a collection of networks including ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. The NBA Finals will begin on June 2 and air on ABC.

How can I stream on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following (after logging in with your cable provider's credentials): For TNT games, you will need the Watch TNT app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider."

app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider." For ESPN and ABC games, use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select "Manage TV provider."

app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select "Manage TV provider." For NBA TV, use the NBA app. Click the person icon in the upper right then choose "My TV provider." From there, click "Select TV provider" and log in. In all cases, you will need to have a TV package that includes ABC, ESPN, TNT and/or NBA TV to be able to watch NBA playoff games using these apps.

How to watch, livestream the 2022 NBA playoffs

As these games all air nationally and the best way to catch all the basketball action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for basketball.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. NBA TV is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month for the Orange plan. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and also includes ABC and ESPN but not TNT. You can add NBA TV for an extra $8 a month with the Fubo Extra Package or pay for the $80-a-month Elite streaming tier, which includes Fubo Extra.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ABC and TNT, but you'll need to move up to the $90-a-month Choice plan to get NBA TV.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries six RSNs for basketball, along with ESPN, ABC, TBS and TNT, but not NBA TV.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month, allow you to cancel anytime and all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.