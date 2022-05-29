NBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch, Stream Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 Eastern Conference Finals Today

The Golden State Warriors are on to the Finals after finishing off the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night, and who they will play will be decided tonight. After a 47-point performance by Jimmy Butler on Friday, the Miami Heat have forced a Game 7 with the Boston Celtics. Tonight's decisive Game 7 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN. The winner takes on the Warriors in the NBA Finals, the loser heads home.

While today's game is on ESPN, the NBA Finals finals will be broadcast on ABC starting on June 2. With live TV streaming services, cord-cutters can watch, no cable subscription required. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images

NBA Playoffs FAQ

What is the 2022 NBA playoffs conference finals schedule? Here is the schedule for the next few days, including the series status. See NBA.com for the full schedule. Sunday, May 29 Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, Game 7, 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN (Series tied 3-3) Thursday, June 2 Heat/Celtics winner vs. Warriors, Game 1, 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on ABC

What does the full bracket look like?



The Conference Finals are set!



Who ya got?#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/iYuQRODsXH — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2022

What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NBA playoffs are airing on a collection of networks, including ABC, ESPN and TNT. The Eastern Conference finals will air on ABC/ESPN and the Western Conference finals will air on TNT. The NBA Finals will begin on June 2 and air on ABC.

How can I stream the games on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following, after logging in with your cable provider's credentials: For ESPN and ABC games, use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select Manage TV provider. In all cases, you will need to have a TV package that includes ABC and ESPN to be able to watch NBA playoff games using these apps.

How to watch, livestream the 2022 NBA playoffs

As these games all air nationally, the best way to catch all the basketball action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for basketball.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN and ABC.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries ESPN and ABC.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and also includes ABC and ESPN.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.