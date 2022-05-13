NBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch, Stream Celtics vs. Bucks, Grizzlies vs. Warriors Today

The NBA playoff conference semifinals are nearing their end. The Heat have already punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals while the Suns and Mavericks will battle in Phoenix on Sunday in a Game 7. Friday night, meanwhile, brings two more potential series-clinching Game 6 matchups, with the Milwaukee Bucks looking to close out the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors looking to finish off the Memphis Grizzlies in Chase Center. The Bucks won a thriller on Wednesday night while the Grizzlies completely dominated the Warriors even without star Ja Morant.

ESPN will air both of Friday night's games, with the Celtics playing the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN followed by the Grizzlies and Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. With live TV streaming services, cord-cutters can watch, no cable subscription required. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

NBA Playoffs FAQ

What is the 2022 NBA playoffs conference semifinals schedule? Here is the schedule for today and tomorrow, including the series status. See NBA.com for the full schedule. Friday, May 13 Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN (Bucks lead 3-2)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on ESPN (Warriors lead 3-2) Sunday, May 15 Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 7, Time and channel to be announced. (Series tied 3-3)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, Game 7 if necessary, 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ABC (Bucks lead 3-2) Monday, May 16 Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Game 7 if necessary, 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on TNT

What does the full bracket look like?



What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NBA playoffs are airing on a collection of networks, including ABC, ESPN and TNT. The NBA Finals will begin on June 2 and air on ABC.

How can I stream the games on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following (after logging in with your cable provider's credentials): For TNT games, you will need the Watch TNT app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider."

app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider." For ESPN and ABC games, use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select "Manage TV provider." In all cases, you will need to have a TV package that includes ABC, ESPN and TNT to be able to watch NBA playoff games using these apps.

How to watch, livestream the 2022 NBA playoffs

As these games all air nationally and the best way to catch all the basketball action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for basketball.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ABC and TNT.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries ESPN, ABC and TNT.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and also includes ABC and ESPN but not TNT.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month, allow you to cancel anytime and all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.