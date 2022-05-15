NBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch, Stream Bucks vs. Celtics, Mavericks vs. Suns Game 7 Today

The NBA's conference semifinals have reached their final day. The Heat and Warriors have already punched their tickets to the next round but who each will play will be determined on Sunday in a pair of decisive Game 7s on Sunday. The Eastern Conference matchup is up first, with the Bucks heading to Boston and playing the Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The second Game 7 will have the Mavericks and Suns playing in Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

With live TV streaming services, cord-cutters can watch, no cable subscription required. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

NBA Playoffs FAQ

What is the 2022 NBA playoffs conference semifinals schedule? Here is the schedule for today and Tuesday, including the series status. The Western Conference Finals will begin on Wednesday, May 18. See NBA.com for the full schedule. Sunday, May 15 Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ABC (Series tied 3-3)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TNT (Series tied 3-3) Tuesday, May 17 Bucks/Celtics vs. Miami Heat, Game 1, 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

What does the full bracket look like?



What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NBA playoffs are airing on a collection of networks, including ABC, ESPN and TNT. The Eastern Conference Finals will air on ABC/ESPN and the Western Conference Finals will air on TNT. The NBA Finals will begin on June 2 and air on ABC.

How can I stream the games on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following (after logging in with your cable provider's credentials): For TNT games, you will need the Watch TNT app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider."

app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider." For ESPN and ABC games, use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select "Manage TV provider." In all cases, you will need to have a TV package that includes ABC, ESPN and TNT to be able to watch NBA playoff games using these apps.

How to watch, livestream the 2022 NBA playoffs

As these games all air nationally and the best way to catch all the basketball action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for basketball.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ABC and TNT.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries ESPN, ABC and TNT.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and also includes ABC and ESPN but not TNT.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month, allow you to cancel anytime and all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.