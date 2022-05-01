NBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch, Livestream Bucks vs. Celtics, Warriors vs. Grizzlies Today

And then there were eight. The first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs ended Friday and today marks the beginning of round 2, a.k.a. the conference semifinals, with four seven-game series featuring the eight best remaining teams. The Eastern Conference semifinals begin with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics, who swept the New Jersey Nets in their first round series. In the first Western Conference series, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies, who just won their first postseason series since 2015. Both Game 1 matchups are on ABC and thanks to live TV streaming services, cord-cutters can watch live, no cable subscription required.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Read more: MLB Streaming 2022: How to Watch Your Baseball Team Live This Season

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Playoffs FAQ

What is the 2022 NBA playoffs conference semifinals schedule? Here is the schedule for today and tomorrow. See NBA.com for the full schedule. Sunday, May 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, Game 1, 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on ABC

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Game 1, 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ABC Monday, May 2 Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat, Game 1, 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on TNT

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 1, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on TNT

What does the full bracket look like?



What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NBA playoffs will air on a collection of networks including ABC, ESPN and TNT. The NBA Finals will begin on June 2 and air on ABC.

How can I stream the games on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following (after logging in with your cable provider's credentials): For TNT games, you will need the Watch TNT app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider."

app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider." For ESPN and ABC games, use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select "Manage TV provider." In all cases, you will need to have a TV package that includes ABC, ESPN and TNT to be able to watch NBA playoff games using these apps.

How to watch, livestream the 2022 NBA playoffs

As these games all air nationally and the best way to catch all the basketball action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for basketball.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ABC and TNT.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries ESPN, ABC and TNT.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and also includes ABC and ESPN but not TNT.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month, allow you to cancel anytime and all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.