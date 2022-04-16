NBA Playoffs 2022: Games Today, Schedule and How to Watch the First Round Live

The NBA playoffs tip off today with a full slate of first round games. The Nets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Hornets made it through the play-in tournament and all four teams will face the highest seeds in their conferences. All sixteen playoff teams will play Game 1 of their seven-game series this weekend, beginning the march to the NBA Finals in June.
Saturday brings three contests on ESPN followed by a prime-time finale on ABC. The top seed playing today is the Memphis Grizzlies, who face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup between young stars Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns. The ABC game pits two-time MVP Steph Curry and the Warriors against the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, last year's MVP and a favorite to win again.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 NBA playoffs, with or without cable.
NBA Playoffs FAQ
When is the NBA Playoffs schedule?
The NBA playoffs start on Saturday, April 16. Here is the schedule for those games as well as Sunday, April 17.
Saturday, April 16
- Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on ESPN
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN
- Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on ESPN
- Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on ABC
Sunday, April 17
- Cavs/Hawks vs. Miami Heat, 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on TNT
- Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ABC
- Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on TNT
- Clippers/Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on TNT
What does the full bracket look like?
What channels will broadcast playoff games?
The NBA Playoffs will air on a collection of networks including ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.
The NBA Finals will begin on June 2 and air on ABC.
How to watch, live stream the 2022 NBA playoffs
As these games all air nationally and the best way to catch all the basketball action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.
YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for basketball.
Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. NBA TV is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month for the Orange plan.
While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.
FuboTV costs $70 per month and also includes ABC and ESPN but not TNT. You can add NBA TV for an extra $8 a month with the Fubo Extra Package or pay for the $80-a-month Elite streaming tier, which includes Fubo Extra.
DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ABC and TNT, but you'll need to move up to the $90-a-month Choice plan to get NBA TV.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries six RSNs for basketball, along with ESPN, ABC, TBS and TNT, but not NBA TV.
Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month, allow you to cancel anytime and all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.