NBA Play-In Games: How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets, Spurs vs. Pelicans on ESPN

The NBA playoffs have nearly arrived. After the regular season wrapped on Sunday, we've reached the play-in stage to determine the final seed in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Tuesday night brought the first batch of play-in games, with the Nets handling the Cavs and the Timberwolves rallying to take down the Clippers.

Both winners have now become the seventh seed in their respective conferences. For the Nets means a date with the Boston Celtics, and for the Timberwolves a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The losers of Tuesday's contests will have one more chance Friday night to win their way into the playoffs and would need to beat the victor of their respective conference's Wednesday night game. In the East that would mean playing the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets game and in the West the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-San Antonio Spurs contest.

The Hawks and Hornets matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) while the Spurs and Pelicans will play at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). Both contests will air on ESPN.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the play-in games and the rest of the NBA playoffs with or without cable.

NBA Playoffs FAQ

When are the play-in games? Here is the schedule for the play-in games. Wednesday, April 13 Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN Friday, April 15 Winner of Hawks-Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Winner of Spurs-Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on TNT

When do the NBA Playoffs start? The NBA playoffs start on Saturday, April 16. Here is the schedule for those games as well as Sunday, April 17. Saturday, April 16 Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on ABC Sunday, April 17 Cavs/Hawks/Hornets vs. Miami Heat, 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on TNT

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ABC

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on TNT

Clippers/Pelicans/Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on TNT

What does the full bracket look like?



The NBA PLAYOFF PICTURE!



What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NBA Playoffs will air on a collection of networks including ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. The NBA Finals will begin on June 2 and air on ABC.





Best options for nationally broadcast games

As these games all air nationally, here are some of the best streaming options to make sure you catch all the basketball action.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for basketball.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. NBA TV is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month for the Orange plan. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and also includes ABC and ESPN but not TNT. You can add NBA TV for an extra $8 a month with the Fubo Extra Package or pay for the $80-a-month Elite streaming tier, which includes Fubo Extra.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ABC and TNT, but you'll need to move up to the $90-a-month Choice plan to get NBA TV.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries six RSNs for basketball, along with ESPN, ABC, TBS and TNT, but not NBA TV.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month, allow you to cancel anytime and all require a solid internet connection.