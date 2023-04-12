NBA Play-In and Playoffs 2023: How to Watch, Stream Wednesday's Games Without Cable

The NBA postseason has begun. The play-in tournament got underway last night with teams looking to lock up a seventh seed in each conference. In the first play-in game, the Hawks beat the Heat and will now face the No. 2 seed Celtics in the Eastern Conference first round. There was more drama in the second game, with LeBron James leading the Lakers past the Timberwolves in overtime. The Lakers will now head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in the Western Conference first round.

The play-in games continue tonight. First up are the Bulls and Raptors. The winner will take on the Heat for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East. In the night cap, the Thunder and Pelicans play for the chance to face the Timberwolves for the eighth seed in the West.

The NBA playoffs are off to a great start and should only get more exciting as they progress. Here's everything you need to know about watching and streaming the NBA postseason with or without cable.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

What is the schedule for the play-in games? The play-in game schedule is as follows (all times ET): Wednesday, April 12: Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN Friday, April 14: Bulls/Raptors winner vs. Heat, 7 p.m. on TNT

Thunder/Pelicans winner vs. Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

When do the NBA Playoffs start? The NBA playoffs start on Saturday, April 15. The NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, June 1. Game seven of the Finals, if necessary, will take place on Sunday, June 18.

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?

THE BRACKET IS SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/j7Dn0yxXyy — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2023

What channels will broadcast playoff games? The play-in games will air on TNT and ESPN. The NBA playoffs will air on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV. This year TNT will have the Eastern Conference finals, while ESPN will take the lead on the Western Conference finals. The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Best options for streaming the NBA playoffs



As all the games will be shown nationally, most of the major streaming TV services offer all the networks you'll need for watching the NBA playoffs. That said, it can be a bit complicated.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. NBA TV is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month. ABC, however, is only available in eight markets (Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Fresno, Houston and Raleigh) and requires the Orange and Blue combo plan if you want ESPN too. That combo plan costs $65 per month in all of those cities except Fresno, Houston and Raleigh, where it costs $60.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and ESPN, ABC and TNT, but not NBA TV. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and offers all the main basketball channels for the NBA playoffs, including NBA TV. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $75 per month for its Pro option and ABC, ESPN and NBA TV but not TNT. Check out which local networks it offers here.

DirecTV Stream is expensive. It's the priciest of the five major live TV streaming services. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN, ABC, and TNT. You'll need to move up to the $85-a-month Choice plan to get NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area. It is worth noting that DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is extra from the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month and the Choice option $100 per month.

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.