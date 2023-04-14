NBA Play-In and Playoffs 2023: How to Watch, Stream Friday's Games Without Cable

The NBA postseason has begun. The play-in tournament got underway this week with the Hawks and Lakers locking up the no. 7 seeds in their respective conferences. Tonight, the final spots will be determined with the Bulls taking on the Heat for the East's eighth seed on TNT and the Thunder battling the Timberwolves for the West's last playoff ticket on ESPN.

The regular NBA playoffs will kick off on Saturday, with four games running throughout the afternoon on ESPN and ABC.

Here's everything you need to know about watching and streaming the NBA postseason with or without cable.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

What is the schedule for the play-in games? The play-in game schedule is as follows (all times ET): Friday, April 14: Bulls vs. Heat, 7 p.m. on TNT; the winner plays the Bucks starting on Sunday.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN; the winner plays the Nuggets starting on Sunday.

When do the NBA playoffs start? The NBA playoffs start on Saturday, April 15. The NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, June 1. Game 7 of the Finals, if necessary, will take place on Sunday, June 18.

What is the 2023 NBA playoffs schedule? Here is the schedule for the NBA playoffs on Saturday and Sunday (all times ET): Saturday, April 15 Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN (Game 1)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Game 1)

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN (Game 1)

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Game 1) Sunday, April 16 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 3 p.m. ET on ABC (Game 1)

Bulls/Heat winner vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Game 1)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. ET on TNT (Game 1)

Thunder/Timberwolves winner vs. Denver Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Game 1)

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?



THE BRACKET IS SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/j7Dn0yxXyy — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2023

What channels will broadcast playoff games? The play-in games will air on TNT and ESPN. The NBA playoffs will air on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV. This year TNT will have the Eastern Conference finals, while ESPN will take the lead on the Western Conference finals. The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Best options for streaming the NBA playoffs



As all the games will be shown nationally, most of the major streaming TV services offer all the networks you'll need for watching the NBA playoffs. That said, it can be a bit complicated.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. NBA TV is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month. ABC, however, is only available in eight markets (Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Fresno, Houston and Raleigh) and requires the Orange and Blue combo plan if you want ESPN too. That combo plan costs $65 per month in all of those cities except Fresno, Houston and Raleigh, where it costs $60.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and ESPN, ABC and TNT, but not NBA TV. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and offers all the main basketball channels for the NBA playoffs, including NBA TV. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $75 per month for its Pro option and ABC, ESPN and NBA TV but not TNT. Check out which local networks it offers here.

DirecTV Stream is expensive. It's the priciest of the five major live TV streaming services. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN, ABC, and TNT. You'll need to move up to the $85-a-month Choice plan to get NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area. It is worth noting that DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is extra from the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month and the Choice option $100 per month.

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.