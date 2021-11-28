NBA League Pass subscriptions will be 50% off for Cyber Monday weekend

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

NBA League Pass is getting a Black Friday discount. On Tuesday, the NBA revealed that it will be dropping the price for its streaming service by 50% from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

The streaming service, which allows basketball fans to watch out-of-market games, normally runs $199 for the season, with commercials and streaming on one device, or $249 for the season for a Premium version, which offers in-arena feeds instead of commercials and the ability to stream on two devices at once.

The discount also applies to bundling NBA TV, which does broadcast some live games and normally runs an extra $30 for the year on top of the regular League Pass costs. With the deal, the basic League Pass with NBA TV subscription is $115 for the season while the Premium bundle with NBA TV falls to $140.

As League Pass is only for out-of-market games you won't be able to able to watch the local team if you are in their home market, or if the game you're looking for is being broadcast on ABC, ESPN, TNT or NBA TV. Playoffs are also not included.

In the New York area, for example, this restriction means you won't be able to watch the Nets or Knicks while at home or any of the games broadcast on ABC, ESPN or TNT. To catch those matchups you will need to have cable or a streaming service.

For die-hard basketball fans or those looking to follow their favorite players or teams from afar, however, it is hard to find a better rate with nearly 60 games remaining in the 82-game season.

To get the deal, fans will need to add in the code NBA50US when buying a subscription directly from the NBA's website. The code will be active from Friday, Nov. 26 at 12:01 a.m. ET through Monday, Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA says. Those who have a cable subscription may also be able to find a similar deal through their provider.