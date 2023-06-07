NBA Finals: How to Watch, Stream Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 Tonight on ABC From Anywhere

After getting blown out in Game 1, the Miami Heat used a fourth-quarter comeback to take Game 2 in Denver to even the NBA Finals at a game apiece. Nikola Jokić scored 41 points for Denver, but Miami held the rest of the Nuggets in check and got out of the Mile High City with a 111-108 win when Jamal Murray missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime. The series now shifts to South Beach for the next two games, starting with Game 3 on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on ABC.

Whether you live in the US or are looking to follow the basketball action from around the world, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to watch the 2023 NBA Finals live, no matter where you are.

Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to a Game 2 victory in Denver to even the NBA Finals. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images

Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3: When and where? The next two games will be played at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Tip-off for Game 3 is set for tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. PT in the US -- that's 1:30 a.m. BST in the UK, and at 10:30 a.m. AEST in Australia on Thursday, June 8.

What is the schedule for the rest of the NBA Finals? The schedule for the rest of the NBA Finals is as follows. All games will air in the US on ABC. • Wednesday, June 7: Nuggets at Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (Game 3; series is tied 1-1)

• Friday, June 9: Nuggets at Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (Game 4)

• Monday, June 12: Heat at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. ET (Game 5)

• Thursday, June 15: Nuggets at Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (Game 6, if necessary)

• Sunday, June 18: Heat at Nuggets, 8 p.m. ET (Game 7, if necessary)

How to watch the NBA Finals 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 in the US

All games for this year's NBA Finals will be shown live nationally in the US on ABC and ESPN3. Most of the major streaming TV services offer ABC, but it can be a bit complicated.

Sling TV Orange: $40 Includes ESPN3 Sling TV's Orange plan doesn't include ABC, but it does include ESPN3, which will also work for streaming the NBA Finals. Sling also offers a Blue plan that has ABC in select markets, but the Orange plan should do the trick and also includes the regular ESPN channel. See at Sling TV

Hulu Plus Live TV: $70 Carries ABC Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ABC. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live. See at Hulu

YouTube TV: $73 Carries ABC YouTube TV costs $73 a month and offers all the main channels that broadcast NBA basketball, including ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. See at YouTube

DirecTV Stream: $80 Carries ABC DirecTV Stream is expensive. It's the priciest of the five major live TV streaming services. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC as well as ESPN and TNT. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area. It is worth noting that DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is extra from the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month. See at DirecTV Stream

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 in the UK

For basketball fans in the UK, every 2023 NBA Finals game will be shown live on Sky Sports. This game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with tip-off set for 1:30 a.m. BST on Thursday morning. Game 4 will also stream for free on Sky Sports YouTube.

Now Watch the NBA Finals in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 in Canada

Live coverage of NBA postseason games is split between TSN, Sportsnet, RDS and NBA TV in Canada. The third game of the Finals is set to be broadcast on Sportsnet, which means it can be watched via its streaming service Sportsnet Now. Existing TSN or Sportsnet cable subscribers can meanwhile watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

Sportsnet Now Watch (most of) the NBA Finals in Canada for CA$15 Sportsnet is broadcasting Games 3, 5 and 7 (if necessary) of the NBA Finals. To stream without a cable provider you will need to sign up for Sportsnet Now, its streaming service, which starts at CA$15 per month for its "standard" option. See at Sportsnet Now

TSN Plus Watch NBA for CA$20 a month TSN Plus has Games 4 and 6 (the latter only if necessary). The service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Livestream Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 in Australia

This year's NBA Finals can be watched Down Under on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Watch the NBA Finals 2023 for AU$25 a month A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming the NBA Finals using a VPN

