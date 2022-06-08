NBA Finals Game 3: Watch Warriors vs. Celtics Tonight on ABC

The 2022 NBA Finals are heading up to Boston. The Golden State Warriors lost Game 1, the first finals contest at San Francisco's Chase Center, after the Boston Celtics exploded for 40 points in the fourth quarter. Sunday night saw the Dubs rebound for a dominating Game 2 win to even the best-of-seven series. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is set for 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on ABC tonight.

All NBA Finals games will be broadcast on ABC. While you can use an antenna, thanks to live TV streaming services, cord-cutters can stream all the action with no cable subscription required. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 NBA playoffs.

NBA Playoffs FAQ

What is the 2022 NBA Finals schedule? Here is the schedule for the NBA Finals, including the series status. See NBA.com for the full schedule. Wednesday, June 8 Warriors vs. Celtics, Game 3, 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on ABC (Series tied 1-1) Friday, June 10 Warriors vs. Celtics, Game 4, 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on ABC Monday, June 13 Celtics vs. Warriors, Game 5 if necessary, 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on ABC Thursday, June 16 Warriors vs. Celtics, Game 6 if necessary, 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on ABC Sunday, June 19 Celtics vs. Warriors, Game 7 if necessary, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ABC

What does the full bracket look like?



What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NBA playoffs aired on a collection of networks, including ABC, ESPN and TNT. The NBA Finals air on ABC.

How can I stream the games on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following, after logging in with your cable provider's credentials: For ABC games, use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select Manage TV provider. In all cases, you will need to have a TV package that includes ABC to be able to watch NBA playoff games using these apps.

How to watch, livestream the 2022 NBA playoffs

As these games all air nationally, the best way to catch all the basketball action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for basketball.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ABC.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries ABC.

FuboTV costs $70 a month and also includes ABC.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.