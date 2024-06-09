NBA Finals 2024: How to Watch, Stream Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 2 Tonight on ABC

The first game of the NBA Finals was largely all Boston. The Celtics opened up a 37-20 lead by the end of the first quarter and, despite a rally from the Mavericks in the third to cut it to eight, never really were in danger as they cruised to a 107-89 victory to capture the opening game of the best-of-seven series.

Game 2 is set for Sunday night and, like all NBA Finals games, will air on ABC. Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the action.

How to watch the NBA playoffs



The remaining NBA playoff games are being shown across one channel: ABC. You can watch the games with a cable subscription, antenna or a live TV streaming service.

What is the playoff schedule so far?



Here's the schedule for the next few days (all times ET):

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC (Celtics lead 1-0)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Friday, June 14

Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Monday, June 17 (if necessary)

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Thursday, June 20 (if necessary)

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, June 23 (if necessary)

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC

How can I stream the NBA Finals?

