NBA Finals 2024: How to Watch, Stream Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 2 Tonight on ABC
The Celtics will look to expand their lead before the series shifts to Dallas.
The first game of the NBA Finals was largely all Boston. The Celtics opened up a 37-20 lead by the end of the first quarter and, despite a rally from the Mavericks in the third to cut it to eight, never really were in danger as they cruised to a 107-89 victory to capture the opening game of the best-of-seven series.
Game 2 is set for Sunday night and, like all NBA Finals games, will air on ABC. Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the action.
How to watch the NBA playoffs
The remaining NBA playoff games are being shown across one channel: ABC. You can watch the games with a cable subscription, antenna or a live TV streaming service.
What is the playoff schedule so far?
Here's the schedule for the next few days (all times ET):
Sunday, June 9
- Game 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC (Celtics lead 1-0)
Wednesday, June 12
- Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Friday, June 14
- Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Monday, June 17 (if necessary)
- Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Thursday, June 20 (if necessary)
- Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Sunday, June 23 (if necessary)
- Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC
How can I stream the NBA Finals?
YouTube TV costs $73 per month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
Sling TV's Blue plan for $45 a month includes ABC though you'll need to live in one of the few markets where Sling offers ABC.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 per month and includes ABC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-per-month Entertainment package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if ABC is available where you live.
All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.