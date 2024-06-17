X
NBA Finals 2024: How to Watch, Stream Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 5 Tonight on ABC

The Mavs will look to avoid a gentleman's sweep tonight with Boston on the brink of another NBA championship. Here's how to watch, with or without cable.

2 min read
YouTube TV logo on a phone
YouTube TV
Carries ABC for $73 per month
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-307
Hulu Plus Live TV
Carries ABC for $77 per month
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV Stream
Carries ABC for $80 per month
A phone with the Sling TV logo against a blue background.
Sling TV Blue
Carries ABC for $45 per month in limited markets

The Celtics are one win away from clinching the franchise's 18th championship and its first since 2008. After winning the first three games, the Mavericks pulled off a dominating win in Game 4 to extend their season and the NBA Finals. The series heads back to Boston tonight, with the Celtics now given the chance to close things out at home. 

Game 5 kicks off tonight on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the action.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are a win away from another championship. 

 Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

How to watch the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are being broadcast on only one channel: ABC. You can watch the games with a cable subscription, antenna or a live TV streaming service. Keep in mind that with live TV streaming services, local networks are not available in every market, so be sure to check the links below to make sure the service you want carries ABC in your area.

What is the NBA Finals schedule?

Here's the schedule for the rest of the series (all times ET):

Monday, June 17

  • Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. on ABC (Celtics lead series 3-1)

Thursday, June 20 (if necessary) 

  • Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC 

Sunday, June 23 (if necessary)

  • Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC 

How can I stream the NBA Finals?

YouTube TV

Carries ABC for $73 per month

YouTube TV costs $73 per month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries ABC for $77 per month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 per month and includes ABC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream

Carries ABC for $80 per month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-per-month Entertainment package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if ABC is available where you live.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Sling TV Blue

Carries ABC for $45 per month in limited markets

Sling TV's Blue plan for $45 a month includes ABC although you'll need to live in one of the few markets where Sling offers ABC.

Read our Sling TV review.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.