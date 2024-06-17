NBA Finals 2024: How to Watch, Stream Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 5 Tonight on ABC

The Celtics are one win away from clinching the franchise's 18th championship and its first since 2008. After winning the first three games, the Mavericks pulled off a dominating win in Game 4 to extend their season and the NBA Finals. The series heads back to Boston tonight, with the Celtics now given the chance to close things out at home.

Game 5 kicks off tonight on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the action.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are a win away from another championship. Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

How to watch the NBA Finals



The NBA Finals are being broadcast on only one channel: ABC. You can watch the games with a cable subscription, antenna or a live TV streaming service. Keep in mind that with live TV streaming services, local networks are not available in every market, so be sure to check the links below to make sure the service you want carries ABC in your area.

What is the NBA Finals schedule?



Here's the schedule for the rest of the series (all times ET):

Monday, June 17

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. on ABC (Celtics lead series 3-1)

Thursday, June 20 (if necessary)

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, June 23 (if necessary)

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC

How can I stream the NBA Finals?

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.