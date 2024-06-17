NBA Finals 2024: How to Watch, Stream Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 5 Tonight on ABC
The Mavs will look to avoid a gentleman's sweep tonight with Boston on the brink of another NBA championship. Here's how to watch, with or without cable.
The Celtics are one win away from clinching the franchise's 18th championship and its first since 2008. After winning the first three games, the Mavericks pulled off a dominating win in Game 4 to extend their season and the NBA Finals. The series heads back to Boston tonight, with the Celtics now given the chance to close things out at home.
Game 5 kicks off tonight on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the action.
How to watch the NBA Finals
The NBA Finals are being broadcast on only one channel: ABC. You can watch the games with a cable subscription, antenna or a live TV streaming service. Keep in mind that with live TV streaming services, local networks are not available in every market, so be sure to check the links below to make sure the service you want carries ABC in your area.
What is the NBA Finals schedule?
Here's the schedule for the rest of the series (all times ET):
Monday, June 17
- Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. on ABC (Celtics lead series 3-1)
Thursday, June 20 (if necessary)
- Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Sunday, June 23 (if necessary)
- Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC
How can I stream the NBA Finals?
YouTube TV costs $73 per month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 per month and includes ABC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-per-month Entertainment package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if ABC is available where you live.
Sling TV's Blue plan for $45 a month includes ABC although you'll need to live in one of the few markets where Sling offers ABC.
All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.