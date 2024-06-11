NBA Finals 2024: How to Watch, Stream Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 3 on ABC

A triple double from Luka Dončić wasn't enough to prevent the Boston Celtics from beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 on Sunday to take a two-game lead in the NBA Finals. Jrue Holiday led the Celtics with 26 points and 11 rebounds while remaining stout defensively, limiting Kyrie Irving to 16 points with help from Derrick White and Jaylen Brown. Boston won 105-98.

Dončić will need more help from Irving and the team's role players if the Mavericks are to get into the win column and make this a series. The Mavs will be on their home court for the next two games, but Boston has yet to lose on the road during the playoffs.

Like every NBA Finals game, Game 3 will air on ABC. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the action.

Heroics from Dončić weren't enough for the Mavs in Game 2. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

How to watch the NBA Finals



The NBA Finals are being broadcast on only one channel: ABC. You can watch the games with a cable subscription, antenna or a live TV streaming service. Keep in mind that with live TV streaming services, local networks are not available in every market, so be sure to check the links below to make sure the service you want carries ABC in your area.

What is the NBA Finals schedule?



Here's the schedule for rest of the series (all times ET):

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC (Celtics lead series 2-0)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Monday, June 17 (if necessary)

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Thursday, June 20 (if necessary)

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, June 23 (if necessary)

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC

How can I stream the NBA Finals?

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.