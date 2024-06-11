NBA Finals 2024: How to Watch, Stream Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 3 on ABC
The Mavs return home in desperate need of a win after the Celtics swept both games in Boston. Game 3 tips off in Dallas on Wednesday night.
A triple double from Luka Dončić wasn't enough to prevent the Boston Celtics from beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 on Sunday to take a two-game lead in the NBA Finals. Jrue Holiday led the Celtics with 26 points and 11 rebounds while remaining stout defensively, limiting Kyrie Irving to 16 points with help from Derrick White and Jaylen Brown. Boston won 105-98.
Dončić will need more help from Irving and the team's role players if the Mavericks are to get into the win column and make this a series. The Mavs will be on their home court for the next two games, but Boston has yet to lose on the road during the playoffs.
Like every NBA Finals game, Game 3 will air on ABC. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the action.
How to watch the NBA Finals
The NBA Finals are being broadcast on only one channel: ABC. You can watch the games with a cable subscription, antenna or a live TV streaming service. Keep in mind that with live TV streaming services, local networks are not available in every market, so be sure to check the links below to make sure the service you want carries ABC in your area.
What is the NBA Finals schedule?
Here's the schedule for rest of the series (all times ET):
Wednesday, June 12
- Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC (Celtics lead series 2-0)
Friday, June 14
- Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Monday, June 17 (if necessary)
- Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Thursday, June 20 (if necessary)
- Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Sunday, June 23 (if necessary)
- Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC
How can I stream the NBA Finals?
YouTube TV costs $73 per month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 per month and includes ABC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-per-month Entertainment package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if ABC is available where you live.
Sling TV's Blue plan for $45 a month includes ABC though you'll need to live in one of the few markets where Sling offers ABC.
All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.