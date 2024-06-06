NBA Finals 2024: How to Watch, Stream Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 1 Tonight on ABC

We have reached the final two. After sweeping the Indiana Pacers in four games, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have again returned to the NBA Finals. Awaiting them are the Dallas Mavericks, who, behind Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, took down the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

The Mavericks and Celtics will meet in a best-of-seven series starting on Thursday. All NBA Finals games will air on ABC. Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the action.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics dominated all season and are now four wins away from winning another NBA title. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

How to watch the NBA playoffs



The remaining NBA playoff games are being shown across one channel: ABC. You can watch the games with a cable subscription, antenna or a live TV streaming service.

What is the playoff schedule so far?



Here's the schedule for the next few days (all times ET):

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Friday, June 14

Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Monday, June 17 (if necessary)

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Thursday, June 20 (if necessary)

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, June 23 (if necessary)

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC

How can I stream the NBA Finals?

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.