NBA Finals 2024: How to Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 1 Thursday Without Cable
The final round of the NBA playoffs has arrived, and here's how you can catch all the action on ABC.
We have reached the final two. After sweeping the Indiana Pacers in four games Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have once again returned to the NBA Finals. Awaiting them are the Dallas Mavericks, who, behind Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, took down the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.
The Mavericks and Celtics will meet in a best-of-seven series starting on Thursday. All NBA Finals games will air on ABC. Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the action.
How to watch the NBA playoffs
The remaining NBA playoff games are being shown across one channel: ABC. You can watch the games with a cable subscription, antenna or a live TV streaming service.
What is the playoff schedule so far?
Here's the schedule for the next few days (all times ET):
Thursday, June 6
- Game 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Sunday, June 9
- Game 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. on ABC
Wednesday, June 12
- Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Friday, June 14
- Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
How can I stream the NBA Finals?
YouTube TV costs $73 per month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
Sling TV's Blue plan for $45 a month includes ABC though you'll need to live in one of the few markets where Sling offers ABC.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 per month and includes ABC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-per-month Entertainment package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if ABC is available where you live.
All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.