NASCAR Playoffs 2021: How to watch the YellaWood 500 today without cable

After the first four races in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, four drivers have been eliminated, leaving us with a field of 12. There are two round Round of 12 races left at Talladega, Alabama and Charlotte, North Carolina, before narrowing the field again to the Round of 8 races at Texas, Kansas and Martinsville, Virginia. Four drivers will compete for the title at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Nov. 7.

Heading into the Round of 12, Denny Hamlin won last week and sits at the top of the playoff standings with a spot guaranteed in the Round of 8, but there's a lot of racing left. The second Round of 12 playoff race takes place at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. The YellaWood 500 starts Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) and will be broadcast on NBC. Here's how you can watch the race without cable.

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

How to watch the NASCAR Playoffs without cable

NASCAR races are broadcast on either Fox, FS1, NBC or NBCSN. Sunday's race will be shown on NBC. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox and NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on Fox and NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox, FS1 and NBCSN but carries Fox and NBC in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Formerly AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

