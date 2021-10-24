Prop gun kills one on set of Alec Baldwin movie iPod at 20: Inventor looks back Moderna booster approved Ryan Gosling could play Ken in upcoming Barbie movie Uncharted movie trailer PS5 restock tracker
NASCAR Playoffs 2021: How to watch the Hollywood Casino 400 today without cable

You don't need cable TV to watch the racin' and rubbin' at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday for the second Round of 8 race.

After seven races in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, eight drivers remain in the hunt for the championship. Kyle Larson sits at the top of the playoff standings ahead of Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano. Four drivers will compete for the title at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Nov. 7.

The Hollywood Casino 400 is the second of three Round of 8 races. The race takes place at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on NBCSN. Here's how you can watch the race without cable.

Kyle Larson has the lead in the NASCAR Playoffs heading into the second Round of 8 race on Sunday.

How to watch the NASCAR Playoffs without cable

NASCAR races are broadcast on either Fox, FS1, NBC or NBCSN. Sunday's race will be shown on NBCSN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox and NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on Fox and NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN for $35

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox, FS1 and NBCSN but carries Fox and NBC in only a handful of areas.

YouTube TV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN for $65

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN for $65

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

FuboTV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN for $65

FuboTV's Family plan costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

DirecTV Stream (previously AT&T TV)

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN for $70

Formerly AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

