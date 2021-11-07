NASCAR Cup Series Championship: How to watch the race today without cable

And then there were four. Sixteen drivers entered the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a chance at the title, and the field now stands at four, with one race left. The Cup Series Championship takes place Sunday in Avondale, Arizona. Your four finalists are Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. They'll race 312 laps around the Phoenix Raceway. The race starts Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on NBC. Here's how you can watch the race without cable.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

How to watch the NASCAR Playoffs without cable

Sunday's race will be shown on NBC. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live TV service. The good news for race fans is that NBC is available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox, FS1 and NBCSN but carries Fox and NBC in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Formerly AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

