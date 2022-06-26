Early Prime Day Deals Roe v. Wade Overturned Surface Laptop Go 2 Review 4th of July Sales M2 MacBook Pro Deals Healthy Meal Delivery Best TVs for Every Budget Noise-Canceling Earbuds Dip to $100
NASCAR 2022: The Ally 400 Is Today. How to Watch the Race Live

The Ally 400 starts soon, and you don't need cable TV to watch the racin' and rubbin'.

Matt Elliott
Matt Elliott
2 min read

NASCAR heads to Music City this week for the Ally 400. Drivers will race 300 laps around the 1.3-mile Nashville Superspeedway, the longest concrete oval on the NASCAR circuit. Chase Elliott leads the Cup Series standings and is among the favorites to take the checkered flag on Sunday. Chasing Elliott in the standings are Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

The Ally 400 starts Sunday at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on NBC. Here's how you can watch the race without cable.

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott leads the pack

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings heading into the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.

 Sean Gardner/Getty Images

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR races are broadcast on Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox and NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on Fox and NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and USA for $35

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox, FS1 and USA Network but carries Fox and NBC in only a handful of areas.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and USA for $65

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

FuboTV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and USA for $70

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and USA for $70

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu with Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and USA for $70

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our AT&T TV review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

