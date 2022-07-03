NASCAR 2022: The Kwik Trip 250 Is Today. How to Watch the Race Live

NASCAR heads to north this week for the Kwik Trip 250. Drivers will race 62 laps around the 4-mile, 14-turn Road America asphalt road course at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Chase Elliott leads the Cup Series standings and is among the favorites to take the checkered flag on Sunday. Chasing Elliott in the standings are Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

The Kwik Trip 250 starts Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on USA. Here's how you can watch the race without cable.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR races are broadcast on Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox and NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on Fox and NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox, FS1 and USA Network but carries Fox and NBC in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.