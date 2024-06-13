'Monkey Man': Streaming Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Are your go-to genres action and thriller? Do you love Jordan Peele's movies? Are you a fan of Oscar-nominated actor Dev Patel? Peacock will soon have the film for you.

After premiering in theaters in April, the Patel-directed, Peele-produced revenge flick Monkey Man is winding up to punch on Peacock. The action-packed story follows Patel, who plays a man with a brutal backstory and experience in underground fighting rings. According to the movie's synopsis, "an explosive campaign for retribution" begins when he rises up and infiltrates his city's corrupt elite. Inspired by Indian mythology, critics praised its stylishness and political relevance, and it earned high audience scores on sites like Rotten Tomatoes.

Monkey Man is the latest Universal Pictures film to hit Peacock -- Oppenheimer is still around, but it will leave the streaming service on Saturday, June 15. Here's when Peacock will release the intense thriller, and why you may want to pair your screening with a VPN.

Dev Patel is out for revenge in Monkey Man.

When to watch Monkey Man on Peacock

Viewers in the US can start watching the movie as early as 3 a.m. PT (6 a.m. ET) on June 14.

Peacock is raising prices later this summer. Ad-supported Peacock Premium will cost $8 a month rather than $6, and mostly ad-free Premium Plus will cost $14 a month, which is also $2 more than before. Annual plans will also get more expensive. The higher prices will kick in for new subscribers on July 18 and existing subscribers beginning on Aug. 17.

Peacock is offering a deal on its annual Peacock Premium plan. Eligible customers who are not current subscribers can use the code STREAMTHEDEAL when signing up to get a year of the service for $20 rather than $60 (with the forthcoming price increases, yearly Premium will start to cost $80). Note that the plan will renew at full price unless you cancel.

How to watch Monkey Man from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Peacock while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the movie from anywhere in the world. There are also other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your internet service provider from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins when connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and meets our security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN is a secure and dependable VPN that's fast, works on multiple devices, and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 a month, but it currently costs less overall to go for a 12-month subscription, where each month shakes out to $8.32. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Monkey Man will be streaming on Peacock. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Monkey Man on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Peacock to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services will restrict VPN access.