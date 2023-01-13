Lisa Marie Presley Dies Time for Touchscreen MacBooks Avoid Buying Galaxy S22 Now Tim Cook Pay Cut? Extra Tax Refunds From 2020 'Games of Thrones' NFTs Temple of Poseidon CNET Shopping
Tech Services & Software

Monday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream Cowboys vs. Bucs Wild Card Game Without Cable

Dallas and Tampa Bay wrap up Wild Card weekend on Monday night on ESPN with the Peyton and Eli and the ManningCast on ESPN2.

Eli Blumenthal headshot
Matt Elliott headshot
Eli Blumenthal
Matt Elliott
2 min read
Despite finishing the year one game under .500, Tom Brady and the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are division champions of the lackluster NFC South. And with a division title comes the right to host a first-round playoff game. The Bucs will face the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys, who finished two games behind the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East and enter the playoffs as the conference's fifth seed and top Wild Card team. Kickoff in Tampa Bay is set for Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts and points

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football to conclude the NFL's Wild Card weekend.

 Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

You can also hang with brothers Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. With four Super Bowl titles between them (two each), the Manning brothers are no strangers to the NFL playoffs. They'll be chatting with yet-to-be-announced assorted guests throughout the game. 

For more, check out the full schedule of the NFL playoffs and how you can watch the games without cable.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers without cable

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Cowboys-Bucs game on ESPN or ESPN2 with a live TV service or on ESPN Plus. The good news for football fans is that ESPN and ESPN2 are available on each of the five major streaming services. 

ESPN Plus

Carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $10 a month

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month. With it, you'll be able to watch the regular ESPN broadcast of the Cowboys-Bucs game as well as the ManningCast airing on ESPN2.

Read our ESPN Plus review.

 

See at ESPN Plus

Sling TV Orange

Carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $40 a month

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. 

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu with Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $70 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream

FuboTV

Carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $75 a month

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

