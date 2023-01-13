Monday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream Cowboys vs. Bucs Wild Card Game Without Cable

Despite finishing the year one game under .500, Tom Brady and the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are division champions of the lackluster NFC South. And with a division title comes the right to host a first-round playoff game. The Bucs will face the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys, who finished two games behind the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East and enter the playoffs as the conference's fifth seed and top Wild Card team. Kickoff in Tampa Bay is set for Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

You can also hang with brothers Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. With four Super Bowl titles between them (two each), the Manning brothers are no strangers to the NFL playoffs. They'll be chatting with yet-to-be-announced assorted guests throughout the game.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Cowboys-Bucs game on ESPN or ESPN2 with a live TV service or on ESPN Plus. The good news for football fans is that ESPN and ESPN2 are available on each of the five major streaming services.

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month. With it, you'll be able to watch the regular ESPN broadcast of the Cowboys-Bucs game as well as the ManningCast airing on ESPN2. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

