Monday Night Football: How to Watch Raiders vs. Lions Tonight Without Cable

After getting blown out last Sunday in Baltimore, the 5-2 Detroit Lions have had an extra day to regroup this week. They host the 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football tonight. The Raiders are expected to have Jimmy Garoppolo back in the lineup against the Lions after their starting quarterback missed last week's game with a back injury. For the Lions, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs will start if injured starter David Montgomery is unable to play.

The Raiders-Lions game kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. Looking for the Manning brothers? Peyton and Eli have the night off. The ManningCast will return next week for the Chargers-Jets game.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions host the Las Vegas Raiders tonight on Monday Night Football. G Fiume/Getty Images

Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

How to watch MNF without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC and ESPN are available on each of the five major streaming services.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.