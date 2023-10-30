X
Monday Night Football: How to Watch Raiders vs. Lions Tonight Without Cable

Week 8 concludes tonight in Detroit with the Lions hosting the Las Vegas Raiders.

After getting blown out last Sunday in Baltimore, the 5-2 Detroit Lions have had an extra day to regroup this week. They host the 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football tonight. The Raiders are expected to have Jimmy Garoppolo back in the lineup against the Lions after their starting quarterback missed last week's game with a back injury. For the Lions, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs will start if injured starter David Montgomery is unable to play.

The Raiders-Lions game kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. Looking for the Manning brothers? Peyton and Eli have the night off. The ManningCast will return next week for the Chargers-Jets game.

QB Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions lines up a throw

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions host the Las Vegas Raiders tonight on Monday Night Football.

Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount PlusPeacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

How to watch MNF without cable

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC and ESPN are available on each of the five major streaming services.

A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling TV

Carries ABC or ESPN for $40 or $45 a month

Sling TV's Sling Orange plan includes ESPN but not ABC, and the Blue plan includes ABC (in only in a handful of markets) but neither ESPN channel. Each plan costs $45 a month in the areas with ABC and $40 elsewhere. The combined Orange-and-Blue plan costs $55 or $60 a month.

Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV
YouTube TV logo on a phone
YouTube TV

Carries ABC and ESPN for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

See at AllConnect
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV Stream

Carries ABC and ESPN for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. 

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream
Fubo logo
Fubo

Fubo

Carries ABC and ESPN for $75 a month

Fubo's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. 

Read our Fubo review.

See at Fubo
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries ABC and ESPN for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 after a recent price hike and includes ABC and ESPN. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. 

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.