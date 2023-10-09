Monday Night Football: How to Watch Packers vs. Raiders, ManningCast Without Cable

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling. After opening the season with a win, they've dropped three straight. Jimmy Garoppolo's first four games as a Raider haven't gone well. The team is averaging fewer than 16 points a game despite having premier offensive weapons in running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Davante Adams. The Raiders will look to reverse their fortunes on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. The 2-2 Packers have been up and down thus far this year as they adjust to having Jordan Love under center.

The Packers-Raiders game kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. You can flip over to ESPN2 during the game to catch the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli calling the game with guests popping on to chat with the former NFL greats.

Now with the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams will face his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Monday Night Football. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

How to watch MNF without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are available on each of the five major streaming services.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.